Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand - ECF02CRUK

The ECF02 Espresso coffee machine has a control panel with a double menu that allows you to select 4 espresso functions according to your preferences. With the steam wand you can easily create a rich and creamy milk foam, perfect for preparations such as cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato. The new ECF02 coffee machine is suitable for both ground coffee and paper pods, thanks to its stainless-steel filter holder. In addition, the Thermoblock heating system ensures fast brewing times and precise control of the water temperature for coffee brewing. With a pressure of 15Bar, the new Smeg ECF02 coffee machine promises the best results for an excellent Espresso.

