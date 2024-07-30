Magimix Vertuo Smart Coffee Machine - 11731

Elevate your coffee game with the Magimix 11731 Vertuo Smart Coffee Machine in a striking shade of blue. Designed to bring innovation to your daily caffeine fix, this coffee machine boasts a compact 0.56-liter tank capacity, perfect for those tight kitchen spaces. Despite its small footprint, it delivers big on flavor, thanks to its impressive 19-bar pressure system, ensuring that every cup is brewed to perfection. Whether you prefer a short espresso or a long, indulgent coffee, the Magimix 11731 offers four cup size options, catering to your diverse coffee cravings. What sets the Magimix 11731 apart is its smart capabilities. Compatible with a dedicated app, you can effortlessly customize your brew preferences, schedule brewing times, and even order coffee capsules with a simple tap on your smartphone. No more rushing to the kitchen in the morning; your coffee can be ready and waiting for you. Plus, with the auto power-shut-off feature, you can enjoy your coffee worry-free, knowing that the machine will turn off automatically when not in use, saving energy and ensuring safety. Revitalize your coffee routine and infuse a touch of modernity with the Magimix 11731 Vertuo Smart Coffee Machine in captivating blue. Its compact design, 19-bar pressure system, versatile cup sizes, and app compatibility make it the ultimate coffee companion for those who appreciate convenience and quality. Experience coffee like never before and embark on a flavorful journey tailored to your taste preferences. The future of coffee is here, and it's smart, stylish, and delicious with the Magimix 11731.