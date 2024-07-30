Marketplace.
image 1 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315
image 1 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315image 2 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315image 3 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315image 4 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315image 5 of Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315

Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£159.00

£159.00/each

Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315
With its new compact design, 'Citiz' by Magimix fits in to any urban kitchen without taking up too much space. The user friendly features include two programmable buttons with automatic flow stop for espresso and lungo coffee preparations as well as a removable drip tray for taller glass recipes. Used capsules container capacity is 11. The 19 bar high performance pump offers Barista style coffee every time, perfectly extracting the delicate flavour and premium aromas of each coffee capsule and creating an incomparably dense and unctuous crema. The fast heat up system reaches the ideal temperature in just 25 seconds, while the automatic energy saving function switches the machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, making your life easier. Keeping its iconic lines and premium finish, the range of intuitive and user friendly 'Citiz' machines embodies the expertise of Nespresso to suit all coffee drinking preferences.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here