Magimix Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine - 11315

With its new compact design, 'Citiz' by Magimix fits in to any urban kitchen without taking up too much space. The user friendly features include two programmable buttons with automatic flow stop for espresso and lungo coffee preparations as well as a removable drip tray for taller glass recipes. Used capsules container capacity is 11. The 19 bar high performance pump offers Barista style coffee every time, perfectly extracting the delicate flavour and premium aromas of each coffee capsule and creating an incomparably dense and unctuous crema. The fast heat up system reaches the ideal temperature in just 25 seconds, while the automatic energy saving function switches the machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, making your life easier. Keeping its iconic lines and premium finish, the range of intuitive and user friendly 'Citiz' machines embodies the expertise of Nespresso to suit all coffee drinking preferences.