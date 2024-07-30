Polti Steam Generator Iron with Eco Mode - TPLGB0076

Introducing the Polti Vaporella Express, your ultimate companion for effortless ironing while prioritising energy and water conservation. With its Eco function, experience significant savings of up to 26 percent in energy and 31 percent in water consumption, ensuring both efficiency and Eco-friendliness in every use. Equipped with innovative One Temperature technology, this iron simplifies your ironing routine by allowing all garments to be ironed seamlessly with just one temperature setting, eliminating the hassle of constantly adjusting temperatures. Experience unmatched steam power with a formidable 240 g/min steam jet, easily activated with a simple double click on the iron button, guaranteeing swift and effective wrinkle removal for even the most stubborn creases. Featuring a generous 1.6 L tank capacity, the Vaporella Express allows for convenient refills at any time, while its rapid less-than-1-minute warm-up time ensures minimal waiting, maximising efficiency in your ironing routine. Crafted with a large, scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate, this iron glides effortlessly over fabrics, delivering flawless results with every pass. Compact in design, the Vaporella Express fits seamlessly into any storage space, offering convenience without compromising performance.