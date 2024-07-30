Marketplace.
image 1 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144
image 1 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144image 2 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144image 3 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144image 4 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144image 5 of Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144

Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£174.99

£174.99/each

Braun Steam Generator Iron - IS2144
Introducing the Braun IS 2144 CareStyle Compact Steam Generator Iron in elegant White & Violet. Experience effortless ironing with powerful steam and compact design. Glide through creases smoothly and efficiently, thanks to its high steam pressure and iCare technology, which automatically adjusts the temperature for different fabrics. The lightweight and easy-to-store design make ironing a breeze, while the large water tank ensures longer ironing sessions without frequent refills. Save time and energy with the eco-friendly ECO mode. Achieve perfectly pressed clothes without compromising on user comfort. Upgrade your ironing experience with the Braun IS 2144 CareStyle Compact Steam Generator Iron.

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here