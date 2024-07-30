Marketplace.
image 1 of Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BL
image 1 of Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BLimage 2 of Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BLimage 3 of Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BLimage 4 of Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BL

Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BL

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£74.00

£74.00/each

Braun Steam Iron - SI5008BL
Introducing the Braun SI5008BL TexStyle 5 Steam Iron in a captivating White & Turquoise palette. This steam iron seamlessly combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, making your ironing routine a delightful experience. Its dynamic steam output and advanced features effortlessly erase wrinkles from fabrics, ensuring your clothes maintain a polished appearance. The White & Turquoise design of the Braun SI5008BL adds a refreshing touch to your household essentials. With precision steam control and a robust soleplate, it effortlessly glides over various fabrics, while the anti-drip system prevents water stains. Whether you're ironing delicate fabrics or tackling tough creases, this steam iron offers a perfect blend of style and efficiency to keep your clothes looking their best.

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here