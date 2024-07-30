Marketplace.
Sensory Ball Pack

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Ball Pack contains an exciting selection of 20 different balls chosen by our primary and pre-school specialists for their tactile textures, vibrant colours, varied density and differing bounce characteristics.</p>

Perfect for small hands and inquisitive minds! Supplied in a plush black feely bag.

Set includes: 20 balls and 1 bag.
Size: Approx. 5cm - 7.5cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
