<html><html><html><html><html>tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Jumbo Lacing Beads is a set of colourful acrylic lacing beads in six different shapes. Perfect for use on a light panel, for colour and shape recognition, for fine motor skills, pattern and sequencing and sorting and counting. Threading is a fun activity for your child to enjoy independently or as part of a group activity. <br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>180 beads in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, clear) with 12 coloured laces, all supplied in a convenient storage container.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. L 2cm - 3cm. Lace L 60cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong><span> Not suitable for children under 3 years old.</span><br><span></span><strong>Warning:</strong><span> Strangulation hazard. Long cord.</span><br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73085</html></html></html></html></html>

