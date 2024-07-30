Marketplace.
Exploration Circle Set - Colour Trays

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

£169.99

£169.99/each

Exploration Circle Set - Colour Trays
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Exploration Circles offer a great way for your child to play, examine and explore a range of different tactile materials, objects and natural treasures.</p>

The 4 quadrant trays come in four colours. They can be filled with a variety of enticing materials such as sand, water, confetti, wood chippings, pebbles, pine cones or even jelly, glitter and spaghetti! Whatever you choose to fill the containers with, the polypropylene trays are removable and easy to clean.

Children can use them to transport materials they find outside back to the exploration circle to play with. A great way to encourage collaborative play, encourage language skills by talking about the texture and colour of the materials being examined and provides a great opportunity for children to engage with different tactile materials.

The tickit® Exploration Circle can be used indoors or outdoors. The grey metal stand forms a sturdy circle for the trays to slot into. The legs have micro-adjusters in the feet for use on uneven surfaces. An Outdoor Cover (38075) can be purchased separately.

Set includes: 4 trays, 1 stand.
Size: H 46cm x 80cm diameter. Tray depth 15cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 38062

