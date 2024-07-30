Totum Paw Patrol Bath Memo

Transform bath time into a joyous adventure with the Paw Patrol Bath Memo. An exciting 18 piece set designed to delight your little ones. Crafted from durable EVA foam, these bath toys are not only safe but also interactive. Once they touch water, they magically adhere to tiled surfaces, adding an element of creativity to every splash. Your childs imagination will soar as they arrange and rearrange their favourite Paw Patrol characters on the bathroom tiles. And don't worry, these toys can even float. The set conveniently comes in a netted storage bag equipped with suction cups, ensuring that the fun is always within arms reach during bath time. Suitable for children aged 2 years and older, this Paw Patrol Bath Memo game encourages imaginative play and helps develop fine motor skills. It's the perfect way to make bath time enjoyable and educational.