Funny Beans on Toast University Good Luck Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Paper Jungle. The reality of going to University really is living off alphabetti spaghetti all the time. Remind them this with this funny good luck card, they're actually delicious! 'Good luck at uni.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.