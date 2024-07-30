Ashley Telescopic Squeegee - 15cm x 71cm - Assorted

Ashley Telescopic Squeegee - 15cm x 71cm - Assorted

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Ashley Telescopic Squeegee - 15cm x 71cm - Assorted
This telescopic squeegee is easy to use & will remove water spots & soap from any flat surface quickly & easily.With an adjustable length from 24-71.5cm (approx), it can be used on bathroom tiles, shower screens, doors, mirrors, windows & even on the car.Approx Size: 71 x 15cm

View all Cleaning Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here