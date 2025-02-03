Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Spatula - 32cm

This Stainless Steel Spatula from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making this utensil a little easier to clean at the end of the day.

The slimline profile, meanwhile, allows you to turn and flip all manner of foods and ingredients with ease, while the slotted surface allows sauces and juices to drain through.

The elongated handle helps to keep fingers far from the heat, and features an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.