PawHut Wooden Tortoise House Indoor Outdoor with Balcony

Treat your pets to this PawHut tortoise house - a spacious home for thriving in. Three rooms and two levels allow pets to roam freely. The ladder connects both levels, so they can get up and down. Each section has an openable roof for easy access, whilst the pull-out tray makes cleaning simple. Made from fir wood, it's covered with water-resistant paint - perfect for outdoor use. Basking in the sun, enjoying the fresh air and relaxing - pets can do it all in their new and improved home. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size