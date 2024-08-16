HOMCOM Artificial Lemon Tree Fake Plant in Pot Indoor Outdoor Decor

The bright yellow hue of lemons will be forever in your home and outdoors, thanks to this HOMCOM artificial piece. It's packed with 403 leaves and 39 fruits, giving you lots to look at, with the vinyl finish of the PEVA ensuring a beautiful high gloss finish. It comes with a black pot filled with cement, so it stands steady

it won't be knocked over too easily. And to keep clean? Simply wipe when needed.