Vinsetto Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk with Large Desktop

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Does the long-term sedentary state bring you a lot of fatigue? Need to relieve your cervical vertebrae? You are looking at a great solution! With this electric liftable desk from Vinsetto, you can adjust your sitting posture and relax, relieve joint pain, and promote blood circulation. With this compact standing desk, you will make full use of space in your office, study, flat, or bedroom, you will get better blood circulation, you will achieve higher efficiency, and you will have heathier life.

Does the long-term sedentary state bring you a lot of fatigue? Need to relieve your cervical vertebrae? You are looking at a great solution! With this electric liftable desk from Vinsetto, you can adjust your sitting posture and relax, relieve joint pain, and promote blood circulation. With this compact standing desk, you will make full use of space in your office, study, flat, or bedroom, you will get better blood circulation, you will achieve higher efficiency, and you will have heathier life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.