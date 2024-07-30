HOMCOM Vanity Table, Makeup Table with Mirror and Storage

An essential for every bedroom, this HOMCOM dressing table is a space to get ready and keep all beauty essentials in a place. Not only with a large mirror, this make up desk comes with five top shelves, a top drawer and a side cupboard which comes with two three-level adjustable shelves. Makeup desk is made from particle board for sturdiness, finished with a melamine coating for smooth protection.