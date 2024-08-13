HOMCOM Fabric Bed End Bench Velvet Upholstered Tufted Accent Lounge

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring this elegant stool bench into your home to make you the envy of all your guests. The top is padded to make it comfortable, with soft velvet-touch fabric for that added touch of glamour. Using rubberwood for the frame, the legs are carved into a vintage style, in a faded grey finish which complements the top cushion. It's finished with button tufting on the seat, which keeps the fabric tight on the seat. A piece to cherish day in and day out.

Bring this elegant stool bench into your home to make you the envy of all your guests. The top is padded to make it comfortable, with soft velvet-touch fabric for that added touch of glamour. Using rubberwood for the frame, the legs are carved into a vintage style, in a faded grey finish which complements the top cushion. It's finished with button tufting on the seat, which keeps the fabric tight on the seat. A piece to cherish day in and day out.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.