HOMCOM Half-Circle End Bench Ottoman Footstool Button Tufting

Bring beauty to the bedroom with this HOMCOM bench. Designed to be placed at the end of the bed, it brings extra seating room when needed. Antique styled, it uses rubber wood for the frame, finished in a brushed-wood grain effect stain with delicate accents on the legs. A thick sponge cushion is placed on the top for comfort, with button tufting all over for extra elegance. A touch of luxe sophistication to love, whether it's to sit on, or just admire.