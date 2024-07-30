HOMCOM Cycling Exercise Bike LCD Monitor Adjustable Seat & Handle

Take you to a new fitness level with this stationary bike from HOMCOM. The fitness bike comes with a seven-position moving seat and handlebars, so it's easy to find a slot best for you. The seat is padded for comfort, and the pedals feature toe caps to hold your feet as you work out. The resistance is adjustable with the tension knob, with the 15kg flywheel ensuring it ridings smoothly and stably. Our exercise bikes for home use finished with a monitor to track your fitness as you move.