HOMCOM Indoor Cycling Bike Upright Stationary 10kg Flywheel Exercise

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The HOMCOM static bike offers a maximum workout for minimum dollars. This low impact, full body exercise machine reduces stress on joints. The easy-to-read LCD monitors vital functions including time, distance, speed, heart rate and calories. Adjustable seat height, handlebar height and resistance allow you to modify your workout to the position that is right for you. The triangular frame stand and anti-slip footing make it stand sturdy and stable on any indoor space.

The HOMCOM static bike offers a maximum workout for minimum dollars. This low impact, full body exercise machine reduces stress on joints. The easy-to-read LCD monitors vital functions including time, distance, speed, heart rate and calories. Adjustable seat height, handlebar height and resistance allow you to modify your workout to the position that is right for you. The triangular frame stand and anti-slip footing make it stand sturdy and stable on any indoor space.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.