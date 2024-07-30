HOMCOM Mini Elliptical Bike LCD Anti-Slip Pedals Adjustable Resistance

For when your exercise time can be limited, why not opt for something you can use almost anywhere with this mini elliptical trainer from HOMCOM? Its compact size will fit into almost anywhere and is ideal for popping under the office desk as you work. It's fitted with two large foot pedals which are able to move both clockwise and anti-clockwise to vary up your work out, each featuring a textured top to prevent your feet from slipping. A built-in LCD display shows you the time, distance and calories elapsed for you to keep on track of your goals. It's finished with an adjustable resistance system, making it suitable for people of all fitness levels. An easy way to increase blood circulation and prevent muscle and body fatigue from being still.