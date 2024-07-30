Marketplace.
Nicola Spring 16pc Portuguese Stoneware Dinnerware Set - Striped Rim

Nicola Spring 16pc Portuguese Stoneware Dinnerware Set - Striped Rim
Bring some colour to your table with this simple yet stylish Portuguese style crockery set from Nicola Spring, elegantly painted and stamped with irregular stripes and rims. These pieces are hardwearing for everyday use, but would work beautifully as part of a more elaborate scheme. A complementary spotted design is also available.Each piece in the collection has been lovingly handcrafted, creating a unique piece of stone art that adds rustic warmth and charm to any interior.This set consists of Dinner Plates, Side Plates, Bowls and Mugs - your complete coordinated crockery collection!These dishes are fridge, microwave, and dishwasher-safe for easy storing, heating, reheating and cleaning.

