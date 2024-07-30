Nicola Spring 24 Piece Hand-Printed Dinner Set - Purple

The Nicola Spring range of Floral Hand Printed Patterned Crockery is a great way to bring a spoonful of vibrant colour and charming vintage style to your kitchen and dining table crockery collection.

Crafted from high quality porcelain, this set has been built to perfectly withstand the rigours of the modern home. Safe for use in both the microwave and dishwasher alike, this set was made to withstand the hustle and bustle of your busy home!

Each piece has been decorated with care, producing a beautiful purple floral pattern, inspired by classic Japanese print design - Since each pattern is applied by hand, every piece made is truly unique to you!

This set comprises of six 16cm Cereal Bowls, six 18cm Side Plates, six 250ml Cappuccino Cups and six 14.5cm Cappuccino Saucers - Everything you need for a delectable dinner party!

With a wide variety of matching kitchenware and dining crockery available, whatever your taste, you can be sure that Nicola Spring has everything you need to perfectly realise whatever your vision of home may be. Shop the range today.