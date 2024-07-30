Marketplace.
Knightwick 3.0S 3 Berth Tent

Elevate your camping expeirence with the Knightwick 3.0 berth Tent, a reliable and compact shelter designed for adventurers, festival-goers, weekend campers and small families wanting the perfect balance of comfort and practicality.The Knightwick promotes a spacious design with the ability to sleep up to 3 people in its detachable blackout inner bedroom whilst still having ample living space for storing your camping equipment.The knightwick is convenient for those who are on the go with a user-friendly assembley of Fibreglass poles, allowing for a quick pitch time of just 15 minutes so you can enjoy the fun of a festival or a weekend away in no time.Made from OLTECH® REPRO 210T RPS - a sustainable material that is made from repurposed single-use plastic bottles. The Knightwick 3.0 berth Tent is a sustainable alternative to most Tents on the market.The Knightwick comes with a sewn-in groundsheet as well as having two doors for easy access, a window for viewing and a rear vent for optimal airflow. The inner bedroom and front door also come with Flymesh screens for added privacy and protection from those pesky bugs in the warmer months.What makes the Knightwick so great is its ability to be more at one with nature. You can convert the front door into a canopy and have room to cook outside of your tent whilst watching the sunset.The Knightwick 3.0 Berth Tent features:Blackout inner bedroomRear ventilation pointSewn-in groundsheet1x window2x doorsFibreglass PolesCanopy poles for the front doorRepair kit includedCarry bag includedMade from/with:OLTECH® REPRO 210T RPS - a sustainable material that is made from repurposed single-use plastic bottles.Fibreglass Poles5,000mm H/HFlymesh material on the bedrooms and doorsPerfect for: Small Family Camping Trips & FestivalsBerth: 3 BerthColour: Grey, Black & OrangeHeight (cm): 130cm (51.2")Length (cm): 370cm (145.7")Width (cm): 220cm (86.6")Packed Dimensions (cm): 60cm x 20cm x 20cm (23.6" x 7.8" x 7.8")Weight (kg): 6kgHydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/HMaterial: Repro 210t rpsSewn in Groundsheet: YesPoles: FibreglassCanopy Poles: 2 Canopy PolesNumber of Doors: 2 DoorsWindows: 1 WindowsPitching Time: Under 15 Minutes

