Knightwick 3.0S 3 Berth Tent

Elevate your camping expeirence with the Knightwick 3.0 berth Tent, a reliable and compact shelter designed for adventurers, festival-goers, weekend campers and small families wanting the perfect balance of comfort and practicality. The Knightwick promotes a spacious design with the ability to sleep up to 3 people in its detachable blackout inner bedroom whilst still having ample living space for storing your camping equipment. The knightwick is convenient for those who are on the go with a user-friendly assembley of Fibreglass poles, allowing for a quick pitch time of just 15 minutes so you can enjoy the fun of a festival or a weekend away in no time. Made from OLTECH® REPRO 210T RPS - a sustainable material that is made from repurposed single-use plastic bottles. The Knightwick 3.0 berth Tent is a sustainable alternative to most Tents on the market. The Knightwick comes with a sewn-in groundsheet as well as having two doors for easy access, a window for viewing and a rear vent for optimal airflow. The inner bedroom and front door also come with Flymesh screens for added privacy and protection from those pesky bugs in the warmer months. What makes the Knightwick so great is its ability to be more at one with nature. You can convert the front door into a canopy and have room to cook outside of your tent whilst watching the sunset. The Knightwick 3.0 Berth Tent features: Blackout inner bedroom Rear ventilation point Sewn-in groundsheet 1x window 2x doors Fibreglass Poles Canopy poles for the front door Repair kit included Carry bag included Made from/with: OLTECH® REPRO 210T RPS - a sustainable material that is made from repurposed single-use plastic bottles. Fibreglass Poles 5,000mm H/H Flymesh material on the bedrooms and doors Perfect for: Small Family Camping Trips & Festivals Berth: 3 Berth Colour: Grey, Black & Orange Height (cm): 130cm (51.2") Length (cm): 370cm (145.7") Width (cm): 220cm (86.6") Packed Dimensions (cm): 60cm x 20cm x 20cm (23.6" x 7.8" x 7.8") Weight (kg): 6kg Hydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/H Material: Repro 210t rps Sewn in Groundsheet: Yes Poles: Fibreglass Canopy Poles: 2 Canopy Poles Number of Doors: 2 Doors Windows: 1 Windows Pitching Time: Under 15 Minutes