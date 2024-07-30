Marketplace.
image 1 of Henry Wash & Dry 370-2/ 907212 Wet Vacuum, 1060 Watt, Blue
image 1 of Henry Wash & Dry 370-2/ 907212 Wet Vacuum, 1060 Watt, Blueimage 2 of Henry Wash & Dry 370-2/ 907212 Wet Vacuum, 1060 Watt, Blue

Henry Wash & Dry 370-2/ 907212 Wet Vacuum, 1060 Watt, Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£324.99

£324.99/each

Henry Wash & Dry 370-2/ 907212 Wet Vacuum, 1060 Watt, Blue
We’ve made over 10 Million Henrys and most of them are still in use today. Independently rated as the UK’s most reliable vacuum brand.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here