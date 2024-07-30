Marketplace.
image 1 of Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Black
image 1 of Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Blackimage 2 of Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Blackimage 3 of Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Blackimage 4 of Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Black

Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£59.99

£59.99/each

Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Black
This sleek, contemporary, and stylish Swan 1.7 litre Stealth kettle is perfect for guys on the go, busy kitchens, and those looking for high performance without having to compromise on style. Sleek and streamlined design with a luxurious matt black finish. With its top-level design combined with its high functionality, you will enjoy making your cuppa almost as much as drinking it. The powerful 3KW concealed heating element provides a rapid boil so you can make a round of drinks in no time at all. The generous 1.7 litre capacity allows you to make up to 8 cups of tea, coffee, hot chocolate at once, and is perfect for boiling water for cooking. Cordless operation allows for maximum manoeuvrability, and a specially designed integrated spout allows for targeted pouring with no drips or spills. With a range of other impressive functions such as boil-dry protection and automatic cut-off to ensure your safety, as well as a 360-degree rotational base so you can easily return the kettle to its base even in a rush.
Generous 1.7 litre capacitySpecially designed integrated spout for easy pouringRubberised cool-touch black handle360-degree base with cord storageLED indicator with blue on and off switchPowerful 3KW concealed heating element ensures a rapid boilMade from high quality and durable stainless steelSleek and stylish all black design with matt finishDry boil protection and automatic cut-offRemovable and washable scale filter

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here