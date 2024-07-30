Swan SK14640BLKN 1.7L Cordless Kettle Black

This sleek, contemporary, and stylish Swan 1.7 litre Stealth kettle is perfect for guys on the go, busy kitchens, and those looking for high performance without having to compromise on style. Sleek and streamlined design with a luxurious matt black finish. With its top-level design combined with its high functionality, you will enjoy making your cuppa almost as much as drinking it. The powerful 3KW concealed heating element provides a rapid boil so you can make a round of drinks in no time at all. The generous 1.7 litre capacity allows you to make up to 8 cups of tea, coffee, hot chocolate at once, and is perfect for boiling water for cooking. Cordless operation allows for maximum manoeuvrability, and a specially designed integrated spout allows for targeted pouring with no drips or spills. With a range of other impressive functions such as boil-dry protection and automatic cut-off to ensure your safety, as well as a 360-degree rotational base so you can easily return the kettle to its base even in a rush.