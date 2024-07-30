Tower T17137CGRY Vortx 8.5L Dual Basket Grey

Vortx 8.5L Dual Basket

2400W Dual Basket Air Fryer 2 x 4.25L

Powerful 2400W. Adjustable temperature 40 - 200 degrees

Dual 4.25L baskets to cook two different dishes at the same time

Synchronized heating for different start time with same finish time

360 Minute timer. Easy touch digital control panel

Rapid air circulation cooking technology for crispy foods

Functions: Air Fry. Roast. Bake. Dehydrate. Reheat.

Overheating protection