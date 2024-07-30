Marketplace.
Beko Cosmopolis 20L Solo Microwave

Introducing our Cosmopolis Breakfast range, where style meets functionality. This 800W, 20-litre microwave boasts a captivating retro design that seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic, perfectly matching our black Cosmopolis kettle and toaster. With a digital timer and 5 power levels, this microwave is your go-to solution for quick dinners. The Auto-Cook menu, setting the time for specific foods automatically, adds a touch of convenience to your culinary experience.
20L Capacity8 Auto-Cook Menu

