Beko Cosmopolis 20L Solo Microwave

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing our Cosmopolis Breakfast range, where style meets functionality. This 800W, 20-litre microwave boasts a captivating retro design that seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic, perfectly matching our black Cosmopolis kettle and toaster. With a digital timer and 5 power levels, this microwave is your go-to solution for quick dinners. The Auto-Cook menu, setting the time for specific foods automatically, adds a touch of convenience to your culinary experience.

Introducing our Cosmopolis Breakfast range, where style meets functionality. This 800W, 20-litre microwave boasts a captivating retro design that seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic, perfectly matching our black Cosmopolis kettle and toaster. With a digital timer and 5 power levels, this microwave is your go-to solution for quick dinners. The Auto-Cook menu, setting the time for specific foods automatically, adds a touch of convenience to your culinary experience.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.