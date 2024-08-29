Marketplace.
Tefal Easy Fry Compact 1.6L Air Fryer

Tefal Easy Fry Compact 1.6L Air Fryer
Prepare healthy fried meals using little or no oil with the Tefal Easy Fry Compact EY101827 Air Fryer. TheEasy Fry Compact needs no more than one spoon of oil and sometimes none depending on the recipe, keeping your oil intake down and your food healthier when frying. With dial control you can easily adjust the setting to suit your recipe. Whether it's broccoli or chips, with Easy Fry you'll get tasty results that will please your taste buds. Not only is the Easy Fry Compact a healthier alternative, it also has dishwasher safe parts. This means you don't need to spend ages cleaning out your fryer - simply remove the basket, pop it in the dishwasher and let it do all the work for you.
Healthy - Little or No Oil RequiredSpace Saving / CompactTemperature Control

