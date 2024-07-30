Marketplace.
Russell Hobbs Electric Mini Chopper Desire Matt Charcoal

Sometimes it’s best just to keep things simple. If you’re looking for an easy way to make meal prep quicker, the Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Charcoal Mini Chopper is the perfect choice. With 200W (350W peak power*), powering the 2-tip stainless steel blades, and an easy one-touch operation - it’ll chop 500ml of your ingredients in just seconds. Thanks to the handy lid that comes with the glass bowl, once you’re done, any leftovers can be stored in the fridge or cupboard. And cleaning the Desire Matte Charcoal Mini Chopper is just as simple - all removable parts can be placed in the dishwasher or sink. With its statement Matte Charcoal top and black accents, it will look great on display in your kitchen too! *Peak refers to the maximum power recorded for 100ms during use
1L Glass Bowl2 Point Stainless Steel Blades200W Peak Power

