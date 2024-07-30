Russell Hobbs Electric Hand Mixer Desire Matte Charcoal

For home bakers and bread makers, the stylish Russell Hobbs Desire Hand Mixer gives your batter and dough a professional lift with a hands-on feel. With 5 speed settings and pulse control driving the chrome-plated beaters and dough hooks, your Victoria sponge will be fit for a queen and your pizza bases the envy of the street. Mixing and beating even the most stubborn of ingredients is effortless with this powerful 185W hand mixer (350W peak power*). Its sleek design is more than just for show, with the in-built bowl and heel rest ensuring you catch drips while adding to the mix. And, once you’re done licking the beaters, you can pop all of the removable parts in the dishwasher or sink for ease of cleaning. *Peak refers to the maximum power recorded for 100ms during blending