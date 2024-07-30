Living and Home Industrial 3 Tier Wooden Food Serving Wine Trolley for Bar & Kitchen

Enhance your kitchen, bar, or living room with our practical Living and Home kitchen cart. Its three-tier open shelf provides ample space for extra supplies, allowing for easy access to items. Dedicated bottle racks and glass hangers optimize limited space for convenient storage of delicate glassware. Crafted from high-quality MDF and a sturdy metal base, this cart balances lightweight construction with stability for long-term durability.