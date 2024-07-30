Living and Home Grey 4-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Give your pet a comfortable play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this playpen provides a safe and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it combines durability with elegance. The mesh panels with double hinges offer versatility and flexibility for creating a secure enclosure. Easy to set up and transport, it’s a practical solution for pet owners on the go.