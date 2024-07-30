Living and Home White 4-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Provide your pet with the ideal play area using the Living and Home pet playpen. Whether indoors or outdoors, it offers a secure and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it blends strength and beauty effortlessly. The mesh panels with double hinges provide versatility and flexibility in creating a secure enclosure. Simple to set up and transport, it offers convenience for pet owners on the move.