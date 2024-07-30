image 1 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel White
Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel White

Discover the cozy pet play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Crafted from a durable blend of wood and wire, this elegant playpen serves as both a temporary enclosure and a permanent fixture. Its folding panels, which rotate 360 degrees, provide ample room for your pet to explore and play. Additionally, it features two secure latches, ensuring a safe environment for your beloved companion. This versatile playpen combines functionality with style, making it an ideal addition to any home.
Neutral color, Customizable size and shapePadded bottom prevents scratches and noiseeasy assembly and portability

