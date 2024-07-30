Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel White

Discover the cozy pet play area with the Living and Home pet playpen. Crafted from a durable blend of wood and wire, this elegant playpen serves as both a temporary enclosure and a permanent fixture. Its folding panels, which rotate 360 degrees, provide ample room for your pet to explore and play. Additionally, it features two secure latches, ensuring a safe environment for your beloved companion. This versatile playpen combines functionality with style, making it an ideal addition to any home.