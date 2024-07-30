Living and Home Wooden Wire Dog Crate with Tray

Let your furry friend enjoy their own private haven with the Living and Home Wooden Wire Dog Crate. Made from durable wood and wire mesh, this crate provides excellent ventilation and visibility while ensuring your pet's safety and security. Your dog can snooze and snuggle in coziness, thanks to the thoughtfully designed interior. The lockable door offers flexible positioning and quick access, and the included tray makes cleaning a breeze.