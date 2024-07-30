Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Grey

Introducing the Living and Home pet playpen, a harmonious blend of durability and elegance. Crafted from wood and wire, it offers versatility as both a temporary enclosure and a permanent fixture. With folding panels that rotate 360 degrees, your pet enjoys ample space to explore and play. Equipped with two latches, it ensures a safe and secure environment for your beloved companion.