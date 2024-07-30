image 1 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Grey
image 1 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Greyimage 2 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Greyimage 3 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Greyimage 4 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Greyimage 5 of Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Grey

Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 4-Panel Grey
Introducing the Living and Home pet playpen, a harmonious blend of durability and elegance. Crafted from wood and wire, it offers versatility as both a temporary enclosure and a permanent fixture. With folding panels that rotate 360 degrees, your pet enjoys ample space to explore and play. Equipped with two latches, it ensures a safe and secure environment for your beloved companion.
Padded bottom for scratch-free, noise-free experiencecustomizable size and shapeeasy assembly and convenient portability

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here