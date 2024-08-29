Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 5-Panel Grey

Introducing the Living and Home pet playpen, a versatile and elegant space for your furry companion. Crafted from a blend of wood and wire, this playpen combines durability with sophistication. Whether for temporary confinement or a permanent fixture, it provides a safe and secure environment for your pet. With folding panels offering 360-degree rotation, your pet has ample room to explore and play freely. Additionally, equipped with two latches, it ensures safety for your beloved pet.