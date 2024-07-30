Brushworks Professional Quick Blow Dry Hair Brush

Achieve the perfect blow-dry with Brushworks Quick Blow Dry Hair Brush! Featuring tapered flexi-soft bristles in three different lengths and a honeycomb design for faster blow drying, this brush is a hair care essential. The flexible paddle allows for pain-free detangling and the soft bristles massage the scalp to stimulate circulation at the follicle. Great for all hair types and on wet or dry hair.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Start by drying your hair roughly around 80% and spritz with heat protectant

• Section the hair into medium sections across the head and direct the heat at the root of the hair. Keep the hairdryer on medium heat for best results or low if you have curly hair

• Direct the heat at the brush when blow-drying your hair, keeping tension as you move the brush through your hair

• Finish with hairspray to lock your look into place