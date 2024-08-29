Brushworks Double Ended Eye Brush

Create flawless eye looks with just one brush! This must-have, Brushworks Double Ended Eyeshadow Brush can be used to create a full eyeshadow look from the base to liner. The fluffy, dome shaped end is designed to pack and buff shadows across your lid, whilst the slanted end is perfect for precise, fine lines or defined strokes.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Using the fluffy end of the brush, apply your favourite shadow across your lid and gradually build up towards the crease

Use the slanted end to apply and smudge out your desired product along your lash line for a defined look