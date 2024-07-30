Brushworks Blush Brush

Accomplish medium to full coverage with the Brushworks Blush Brush! Our premium professional brushes are hand-cut, easy to grip and sized for precise application so you can buff, blend and define with ease. Ideal for applying loose, pressed and liquid makeup.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Use the HD Blush Brush to lightly swirl the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend it up into your cheekbones.