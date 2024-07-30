Brushworks Cooling Cryo Roller

Designed to sculpt, contour and tighten, the new Brushworks Cryo Roller is the beauty tool you didn’t know you were missing! Crafted from stainless steel, this dual-sided roller uses sub-zero temperatures to cool skin to increase micro-circulation, collagen production and flush out toxins which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.

Store in the fridge or freezer for an extra cooling effect.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Cleanse face and apply your favourite serums or oil to your skin

• Remove roller from the fridge or freezer (Remember: If stored in the freezer allow roller to sit for 5 minutes before use)

• Using the wider end, start at the centre of the face and roll in an outward direction towards the lymphatic drainage points near your ears, then down towards your chest

• Replicate this motion over your forehead and chin

• Roll the narrow end over delicate areas of the face such as around the eyes and over the sides of your nose

• The wider roller can also be used on the temples, back of the neck and shoulders to soothe and relieve tension