So Eco Cleansing Body Buffer

Exfoliate and cleanse your skin with the duo sided So Eco Cleansing Body Buffer! Great for all skin types, this buffer can be used to buff away dead skin cells for smoother and brighter skin. Ideal for sensitive skin, this buffer can be used daily.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply apply your favourite body wash and massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Machine wash once a week.

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Dual sided

• Plastic-free packaging