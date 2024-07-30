So Eco Flat Loofah

Looking for smooth and exfoliated skin? Look no further than the So Eco Natural Loofah! Featuring coarse and packed fibres that allow for deep exfoliation while massaging the skin, this flat loofah is the perfect addition to your daily wash routine.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply wet your loofah until fully expanded and add your favourite body wash. Massage the skin gently, buffing in circular motions. Paying attention to those rough areas such as knees and elbows. Hang to dry after each use.

• Deep exfoliation

• Course fibres

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging