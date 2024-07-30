So Eco Duo Brow Brush

Shape and tame your brows with the So Eco Duo Brow Brush Set! Made with sustainable bamboo handles, these two brushes are perfect for the precise application of powder and cream products as well as shaping and blending.

This set includes an angled eyebrow brush and a spoolie.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply brush through brows with the spoolie then fill in any sparse areas using the angled brush. To finish, blend through again with the spoolie until you have your desired brow.

• Ultra-soft dense bristles

• Easy grip handle

• Sustainable & biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging