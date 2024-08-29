Brushworks Eye Blending Set

Transform your eye makeup with the Brushworks Eye Blending Set, a collection designed to bring out the artist in you. This set features the No. 16 Tapered Blending Brush, No. 15 Angled Blending Brush, No. 14 Fluffy Blending Brush and the No. 19 Crease Brush, each selected to cater to every step of your eyeshadow routine. Featuring super soft taklon synthetic bristles, they ensure that your eyeshadows glide on smoothly, while being extremely gentle on your delicate eye area. Using our new Brushworks density scale, you can tailor your brush selection based on denseness for precision in every application. The No. 16 Tapered Blending Brush features a 2 on the density scale, allowing you to seamlessly blend shadows. The No. 15 Angled Blending Brush features a density scale of 1, ensuring a velvety smooth blend every time. The No. 14 Fluffy Blending Brush has a density scale of 3, allowing you to effortlessly transition between shades. The final brush is the No. 19 Crease Brush, with a density scale of 5. This brush strikes the perfect harmony between fluffiness and denseness, expertly defining your crease. The plastic-free packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability, minimising single use plastic. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. How to Use: • Use the No. 16 Tapered Blending Brush to apply and blend eyeshadow across the lid • Use the No. 15 Angled Blending Brush to blend out your eyeshadow and add definition to your crease, focus on the outer corner of your eye • No. 14 Use this brush to blend out your eyeshadow, using gentle sweeping motions to achieve a seamless look • Complete your look with the No. 19 Crease Brush, use this brush to blend out your eyeshadow, using gentle sweeping motions through the crease to achieve a seamless look • Super soft taklon bristles • 4-piece set • Suitable for powder & liquid products • Seamless finish