Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cm
image 1 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cmimage 2 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cmimage 3 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cmimage 4 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cmimage 5 of HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cm

HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.99

£11.99/each

HOMCOM Green Rug Floral Pattern Carpet for Living Room 150 x 80cm
How to complete your room? With HOMCOM large rugs for living room. Take its leaf and flower sketched design and soft cashmere-like feel - It brings a touch of character to wherever you choose to place it: the bedroom, living room, hallway or office. A durable design makes it suitable for everyday use, can withstand high foot traffic from everyone, including children and pets. Easy to hoover and spot clean means little hassle keeping it looking its best.
Soft to walk onSuitable for living roomEasy maintenance

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here