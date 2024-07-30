HOMCOM Extendable Feather Duster Cleaning Kit W/ Telescopic Pole

Those hard-to-reach cleaning spots need not be a bother again - all thanks to this extendable cleaning kit, from HOMCOM. It comes with a cobweb duster, microfibre feather duster and ceiling fan duster: all easily tend to different tasks in the home and office. The holding pole is adjustable to three different levels, between 73cm and 180cm - great for reaching higher and lower spots. Cleaning need not be a strenuous task anymore.