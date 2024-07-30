Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcase
image 1 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcaseimage 2 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcaseimage 3 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcaseimage 4 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcaseimage 5 of HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcase

HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcase

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

HOMCOM 123 x 55cm Freestanding 8 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit Bookcase
Let style and storage effortlessly blend with this freestanding cabinet from HOMCOM. It features cloth drawers for discreet organisation, with handles for easy opening and closing, with the option of taking them away if not required. The open compartments cater for display of your belongings. Made from particle board for everyday wearability, it is finished with four wooden legs, allowing air to circulate for freshness and helping prevent damage to the bottom of the frame.
Features open compartmentsFabric drawers can be taken out if not neededMade from particle board for a reliable structure

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here